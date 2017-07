× Water main break closes a section of Kirkwood Road

KIRKWOOD, MO – The Kirkwood Police Department is advising motorist that South Kirkwood Road between Big Bend and Woodbine has been closed due to a major water main break.

The water main break is located at South Kirkwood and Rosehill.

At this time the city’s water department is on scene working to repair the main.

No estimate has been given as to when the road will reopen.