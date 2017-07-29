National Urban League’s Community and Family Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Attendees joined the Urban League’s National President, Marc Morial, for an early Saturday morning power walk! It was a unique opportunity for participates to engage and network.

The National Urban League Conference in Downtown St. Louis started on Wednesday with a keynote address on the State of the Urban League by NUL President, Marc Morial. The conference ends on Saturday with a Community & Family Day, as well as young professionals leadership development training.

The conference offered NUL partners the opportunity to engage Urban League leadership and members from across America. Over 20,000 national and local attendees held discussions of the pressing issues facing African Americans and solutions to address these challenges. A few major issues discussed included social and economic inequality across America, improving education in disadvantaged communities, and increasing jobs and job training.

Thousands of attendees and community residents visited the expo hall at America's Center during the 2017 Conference in St. Louis.

Some of the most popular features for the visitors at the three-day expo were the consumer products, latest technology products, free screenings, and photos with celebrity panelists and authors.

Participants helped to assemble backpacks filled with back-to-school supplies donated by sponsors and exhibitors. Backpacks will be distributed on Saturday from 10am to 3pm to children and their families in the local community through an organization that serves the neediest of local families and selected by the local Urban League.