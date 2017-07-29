Horse carriage ride goes awry for family on St. Louis Riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A family riding on a horse carriage on the St. Louis Riverfront had a scare Saturday afternoon.

First responders responded to the riverfront around 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon to what is believed to have been an injury caused by a horse carriage incident.

It`s unclear exactly what happened.

What we do know is this happened just under the arch on the st. Louis riverfront.

Witnesses tell fox 2 they saw a family riding in the horse carriage, they started to get out and things started to go array.

“The horse went stupid and broke his bridal and the dad jumped off with one of the girls, the young girls. Then the aunt jumped off with the other and they both went to the ground and that`s all we know. After that all I seen was the horse taking off down the road in the carriage.”

There`s no word right now if anyone was hurt in this incident.