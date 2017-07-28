Theatre teacher from Rosati-Kain High School wins $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes the arts is at the bottom of the list of importance in education, but Rosati-Kain teacher, Mrs. Sarah Morris, works tirelessly to inspire students to fall in love with the arts. Sarah is this month’s recipient of our Tools for Teachers Award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet (www.weberchevrolet.com) to continue her enthusiastic approach to the arts.

Her nominator wrote: There are many teachers at R-K that have had lasting impacts on their students, but one stands out for many reasons. In an era where the arts is sometimes at the bottom of the list of importance due to budget restraints, Sarah Morris works tirelessly to inspire students to achieve their dreams. From the shy freshmen that would never dream of stepping on stage emerges the confident senior who has fallen in love with acting. Sarah's energy and enthusiasm inspires her students and co-workers alike. She even came in shortly after giving birth to her first child to make sure the recent spring play. Macbeth, went off without a hitch...and it did! Her smile can light up any room she enters and her presence among the students is always appreciated.

If you would like to nominate a local teacher, click here.