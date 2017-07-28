Several residents displaced after Granite City apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Il. _ Fire sparks at a Granite City apartment complex forced residents out in the rain. Several residents are displaced.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Thursday at the New Parkside Apartments on Parkview Drive near Maryville Road. Firefighters told people to evacuate their homes. Residents say they saw heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments.

Residents say it was raining at the time, so firefighters let some people return to their units if they kept their doors open.

The fire re-kindled around 10 p.m. and they were forced to evacuate again.

Approximately five people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.