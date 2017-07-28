Get fit at the National Urban League Conference in downtown St. Louis

Entertainment Reporter Kéla Walker says she started working out with her trainer Robert Brace to lose weight on his 28 Day challenge. Now she weighs 20lbs less. They're still at it, over one year later.
Kéla made it a lifestyle inspiring her 60k social media followers to start their own journey to S.L.A.Y. for Life ( Start Loving All Yourself.) Hundreds of people have signed up for the event.
S.L.A.Y. for Life
St. Louis Convention Center
Saturday July 28
12:30pm - 2pm
More information: SLAYForLife.com