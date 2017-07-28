Get fit at the National Urban League Conference in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League Conference continues this weekend. A workout and health information is part of the plan.

Entertainment Reporter Kéla Walker says she started working out with her trainer Robert Brace to lose weight on his 28 Day challenge. Now she weighs 20lbs less. They're still at it, over one year later.

Kéla made it a lifestyle inspiring her 60k social media followers to start their own journey to S.L.A.Y. for Life ( Start Loving All Yourself.) Hundreds of people have signed up for the event.

S.L.A.Y. for Life

St. Louis Convention Center

Saturday July 28

12:30pm - 2pm

More information: SLAYForLife.com