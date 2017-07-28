Fatal accident in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Police confirm that there is a fatal accident at 11:40am near the intersection of New Halls Ferry Road and Netherton Drive.

A Florissant officer identified a suspicious vehicle about a mile away from the crash scene. St. Louis County Police say an officer with the Florissant Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle started speeding away from police.

St. Louis County Police say the Florissant officer did not pursue the suspicious vehicle.

St. Louis County Police got to the scene at around 12:15pm. They say that there was an accident involving two cars. The striking vehicle was traveling southbound on New Halls Ferry. It struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Sugar Pine Drive from northbound New Halls Ferry.

The passenger of the maroon vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say a 19-year-old was driving the black vehicle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken into police custody.

Witness Ernest Butler says he saw a black Dodge car speeding down the road. That vehicle hit a maroon car, knocking it into the grass.

Butler says he ran over to the accident scene to help. He noticed that a police officer had his gun drawn. The officer told one of the occupants of a vehicle to get out of the car. That person told the officer his legs were broken. Butler says that one of the people in the back of the car is dead.