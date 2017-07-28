Back-to-school fair in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Volunteers worked to pack more than a thousand back-to-school bags for kids at Morning Star Church in Dardenne Prairie.

More than 55 vendors donated their time and goods for the event. Organizers with the Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce said they’re happy to see the community come together. More than 9,000 items will be given out along with free bike helmets.

“The one thing that sets our chamber apart is supporting our families and children were excited to be helping the families tomorrow,” said Tony Mathews, Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce.

At least 40 volunteers are expected to be on hand to help out for the event. They’re also planning to have a chopper flyover, cartoon characters, food and first responders to show off their trucks.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon at the church.