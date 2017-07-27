Tanker truck crashes off overpass in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ It was an intense moment for drivers after a tanker truck crashed off of an overpass Thursday in downtown St. Louis. The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Interstate 44 at Washington Avenue.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Vernon McKellips, 62, works for N.B. Construction in Sullivan. He told the Post he was driving the empty 50-foot tanker into St. Louis to fill it with asphalt when the vehicle began to fishtail.

McKellips says he steered to correct its path and crashed through concrete on the right side of the elevated lane near Washington Avenue. The barrier was damaged. However, a witness says McKellips was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle.

He does not recall that scenario.

The accident caused a significant back up in the area. Motorists were encouraged to use an alternate route.

Crews have safely moved the truck to the ground.