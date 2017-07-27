Remains of fallen soldier return home to Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Il. _ After 66 years the remains of U.S. Army Reserve Corporal Edward Lee Borders are returning home Thursday (July 27). After Borders arrives in St. Louis from Hawaii an honor guard and the Patriot Guard Riders will escort Borders back to his hometown of Harrisburg, Illinois.

Borders was reported missing in action in February 1951 during the Korean War. In December of that year, communist forces reported Borders died in a prisoner of war camp.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report, between 1990 and 1994 North Korea returned 208 boxes of human remains to the U.S. After extensive testing, Borders was identified from those remains.

Borders was born Dec. 25, 1930 in Harrisburg. He was one of three brothers, all of whom joined the military.

Funeral services for Borders will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday (July 29) at the J. M. Weirauch Funeral Home in Harrisburg (211 N. Jackson Street). He will be buried with full military honors at Cottage Grove Cemetery east of town.