The home, valued at nearly a half-million dollars, could be yours with a $100 ticket. Proceeds benefit research being done at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Open house for St. Jude Dream Home starts this weekend
-
St. Jude Dream Home nearly completed
-
Peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home you can win with benefit drawing
-
Kurt and Brenda Warner help a family’s dream of a home come true
-
Budweiser adding ‘Missouri’ and 10 other states to iconic can
-
Police investigate break-ins at new subdivision in St. Louis County
-
-
Jennings man collapses while under arrest, dies at hospital
-
Free gun lock giveaway at St. Louis City Hall
-
Residents evacuated following house explosion in Baden
-
Police searching for St. Charles neighborhood burglar
-
St. Louis County operating cooling shelter through Sept. 15
-
-
Firefighters respond to pair of house fires just south of Fairgrounds Park
-
Multi-agency resource center for flood victims opens in Pacific
-
3 firefighters injured battling fire on California Avenue