Mosquitoes in Jefferson County test positive for West Nile Virus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Mosquitoes in Jefferson County are testing positive for the West Nile Virus and county health officials are warning more could become infected in the coming weeks as we enter peak season for the virus.

“The virus prefers hot, dry weather,” said Steve Crawford, the Vector Control Program Coordinator for Jefferson County Health Department. “We've really been in that scenario in the last several weeks so when we started seeing 95-100 degrees, we start to see an increase on West Nile activity.”

Crawford said the county set up 97 mosquito traps this season and conduct surveillance and testing regularly. They've already discovered West Nile Virus twice this season in De Soto, Festus, Imperial, and Arnold.

To help stop the spread, health officials want people to wear insect repellent with DEET and remove standing water sources that breed mosquitoes like bird baths, gutters, and the bottoms of flower pots.

“It takes the community to control mosquitos,” said Crawford. “Mosquito abatement programs have some impact on mosquito populations, but it takes everyone to get out there and find those breeding sources in your backyard and to use those protections.”

According to the CDC, 80 percent of the people who become infected don't have symptoms. but some develop flu-like symptoms which can last for weeks or even months. The most serious cases can be deadly.

St. Louis County also reports mosquitoes there have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.​