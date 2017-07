Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Amazon is looking to fill 50,000 jobs nationwide. That includes about 35 full time workers and more than 300 part-timers at its new distribution center in Hazelwood. Many of the jobs are in packing, sorting, and customer service.

Amazon offers health insurance, retirement savings plans, and other benefits to full-time workers. The company hopes to have the Hazelwood center up and running by the holiday shopping season.

More information: https://www.amazon.jobs/