Wentzville residents go head to head over basketball ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO - It all starts with an orange basketball – the game brings out the young, old, professionals, rookies, males and females to show off their hoop skills.

The next NBA or WNBA star could be in Wentzville, but a long-standing city ordinance forces young ballers to practice their skills at a park.

The ordinance prohibits homeowners from putting basketball goals at the end of their driveway.

“We keep telling kids to be active these days, if I’m correct, but we keep taking more and more away from them,” Jerret Einsporn said.

Einsporn has an 8-year-old and 5-year-old child.

He disagrees with the ordinance and says he prefers his kids to be outside and active.

“I tell them to go outside every chance that I get,” he said. “I don’t want them inside playing on video games nonstop, watching TV nonstop.”

Recently, Einsporn said the city hired code enforcers who have been giving homeowners warnings with basketball hoops on the corner, prompting some homeowners to want the ordinance thrown out.

In Wednesday’s city council meeting, folks on both sides of the issue got the chance to have their voices heard.

Kathy Dieho said her main concern is child safety.

“I understand kids want to play in the street, I played in the street when I was a child,” she said. “I’m sure you did too, we moved and everything, but times have changed we do have these cars going up and down the street I would be worried if I had a child.”

Dieho suggest parents take their child to a basketball hoop at a local park, but Einsporn said that’s not always an option for everyone.

“There’s a lot of unfortunate children or not just children but families out there and some of them may not have the transportation,” Einsporn said.

A source from city council meeting tells Fox 2 Wentzville mayor broke a 3 – 3 tie leaving the ordinance in place.