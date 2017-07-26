National Urban League’s annual conference gets underway in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The National Urban League's annual conference is underway in St. Louis.

The president of the organization gave his State of the Urban League address.

That opening kickoff event is was held in at the Friendly Missionary Baptist Temple. The President of the National Urban League, Marc Morial, gave his keynote address about saving cities and protecting progress.

This year’s conference theme is “Save Our Cities”.

Morial says that the work of the Urban League isn't political, but it's moral work. Work like the new community empowerment center in Ferguson that encourages the good and rights the wrongs in our communities.

The “Save Our Cities” conference now moves to the dome at the America's Center for 3 days of empowerment workshops, seminars and a career and college fair. Many of those events are free and family oriented.

Fox2 is a proud sponsor of the National Urban League Conference.

There is an extensive schedule of events taking place tonight through Saturday.