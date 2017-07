Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mother's heartbreak leads to a movement to support parents of incarcerated children.

After her daughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Monalisa Johnson took on a television project – she chose to live in jail for 60 days to better relate to what her child was going through.

Johnson, the founder of support group Parents with Incarcerated Children, visits KPLR 11 at Noon to discuss what she observed and learned while in jail, and an upcoming address to the National Urban League Convention in downtown St. Louis.