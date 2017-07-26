× More than $400k stolen in Jennings gas station heist

JENNINGS, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are searching for two men responsible for stealing more than $400,000 in an armed robbery of a north county gas station.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman, the robbery happened July 26 around 1:10 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 9300 block of Lewis & Clark.

Police learned two armed men walked into the gas station and demanded money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Sources later confirmed the high-dollar amount taken in the heist.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the individuals responsible for the heist are asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.