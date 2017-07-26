Madison County mother charged in 17-month-old son’s overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL - A mother faces multiple charges after her 17-month-old son appeared to overdose on narcotics.

A criminal investigation is now underway.

Some Granite City residents are still in shock about their neighbor. “I would wonder why she would do that, it`s one thing if that's your lifestyle, fine but I would not bring your child into" said Natasha Wright.

25-year-old Billie Jean Cottle and her 17-month-old son ingested drugs.

Fox 2 was told Cottle was found overdosing in a bathroom with the child in her arms.

"Once they got in the bathroom they found Billy Jean Cottle unresponsive suffering from an overdose. The more disturbing fact is in her grasp of her arm was her 17-month-old child who was also unresponsive. He appeared to be suffering from what appeared to be an overdose," said Sheriff John Lakin.

Investigators say the incident all unfolded on Monday around 8 pm in the 100 block of Trockler Lane in Granite City.

According to the toxicology examination, the child had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. The investigation also resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia, and revealed the child was under the care and control of Cottle at the time of the event. “Very alarming case to law enforcement and gives us a very strong example about the drug crisis that we are facing," said Sheriff Lakin.

Cottle is facing four counts of aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child. " I would have never thought it would have happened out here," said Wright.

Toxicological examination revealed the child had Methamphetamine and Fentanyl in his system. The child has been medically cleared at this point, and will be released from the hospital later Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is actively involved in the investigation and coordinating placement of the child.

The warrant and criminal information was issued by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder, who set Cottle’s bond at $250,000.00. Cottle remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail on the charges issued in this matter.

