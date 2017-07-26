× Bridgeton man shoots self after standoff with police

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A suicidal man with a gun called police early Wednesday morning from inside a Bridgeton business.

The St. Louis County SWAT team was was even activated around 2 a.m. Police received a call from the man asking them to come to a business at Natural Bridge and McKelvey. When police arrived, the man pointed a gun at them and then barricaded himself inside the building.

A gunshot was heard a short time later.

SWAT was called in and after numerous attempts to contact the man, they went inside the building and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s name has not been released.