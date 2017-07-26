× ACT exam will no longer be free for Missouri students

ST. LOUIS — The ACT test will not longer be offered free for most Missouri public high school juniors. For the last two years all juniors had a chance to take the college entrance exam one time for free.

The Missouri Department of Education’s website says that will no longer be the case. This follows a reduction of $4 million in state assessment funding.

However, the Parkway and Rockwoods school districts plan to pick up the tab so their students can still take the test for free.