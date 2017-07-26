1 dead, three sent to the hospital in North County accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLWOOD, MO – The St. Louis County Police accident reconstruction team is on the scene of horrific accident in North St. Louis County.

The accident happened just before 8 pm at Nemnich Avenue and Vicki Place in Dellwood.

Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Vicki Place when it ran off the road and struck a tree head-on.

The car had 4 male occupants, including the driver. The driver was declared deceased at the scene, with 3 other passengers being transported to the hospital for treatment.