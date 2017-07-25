Youth from across the U.S. to attend Urban League’s Youth Leadership Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More than 300 young people from across the country are in St. Louis to attend the Urban League's Youth Leadership Summit. They packed Graham Chapel at Washington University Tuesday where Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League delivered an inspiring message about using cell phones and technology as tools of empowerment.

The five-day Leadership Summit is part of the 2017 Urban League National Conference, which gets underway at the America's Center in downtown St. Louis Wednesday, July 26, 2017. More than 22,000 people are expected to attend the event. Some of the highlights includes the opening of the Ferguson Community Empowering Center, health and job fairs and plenty of entertainment. This year's convention theme is, Save Our Cities: Education, Jobs and Justice.

The public is invited to attend.

For more information go to www.nul.org.