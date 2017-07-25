Trio arrested for opening fire on family, pistol-whipping man

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A case of mistaken identity nearly cost an Illinois man his life earlier this month, as he was nearly beaten to death in front of his family by three assailants, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the sheriff’s department, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 8 near the intersection of Pearl and Art streets in Collinsville.

Deputies responded to calls of shots being fired at a vehicle. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a GMC Yukon with several bullet holes in it.

Fleshren said deputies also located a victim in the vehicle had been beaten and pistol-whipped by unknown attackers. The victim, a 38-year-old man, said he was with his wife and their three children—ages 3, 7, and 11—at the time of the attack. They were returning home after spending the evening with extended family.

The victim told investigators that a white pickup truck pulled up alongside their vehicle and people in the truck started shooting at them. The bullets shattered windows and narrowly missed the children in the Yukon.

The father stopped the vehicle and three men in the pickup truck got out and attacked him. The trio beat the 38-year-old in the street in front of the victim’s wife and children. At one point, one of the assailants used a pistol to strike the victim.

Fleshren said the suspects eventually determined the 38-year-old victim was not the right target of their attack and fled the area in their truck.

Investigators eventually identified the suspects and took them into custody on July 21.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 31-year-old Ryan Miniex with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked concealed carry license, and mob action. He remains jailed on $75,000 bond.

Thirty-five-year-old Alex Molina and 24-year-old Salvador Hernandez were each charged with mob action and remains jailed on $50,000 and $40,000 bond, respectively.