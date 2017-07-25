Police training simulator helps officers make good decisions in the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police have a new way to help train recruits and keep veteran officers sharp in the field.

The Vir-tra (v-300) is a new shooting system designed to help officers make decisions and deescalate situations on the streets. Officers have 15 air-powered simulation guns and other tools available as they go through the training process.

There are approximately 120 one to three minute scenarios to choose from. trainees also receive lessons on what level of force to use on the job.

The Berger family foundation donated $350,000 to pay for the system through the St. Louis Police Foundation. With more tools available to them, officers have more ways to help keep the peace and maintain safety as they move forward to protect and serve.

Training with the new technology is expected to begin immediately.​