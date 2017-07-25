Netflix announces new show with ‘Simpsons’ creator

The streaming giant grabbed twenty episodes of “Disenchantment.”

The series is described as one where viewers “will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

“Ultimately ‘Disenchantment’ will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” Groening said in a statement.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon as Elfo and Eric Andre as Luci. Other talent includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

“The Simpsons” debuted in December 1989 and went on to become one of the most successful animated series in the history of television.

“Disenchantment” will premiere on Netflix starting in 2018 with 10 episodes.

By Lisa Respers France