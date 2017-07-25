Crews to split traffic across Poplar Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Missouri Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic lanes on eastbound Interstate 64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge Tuesday afternoon (July 25).

Drivers will need to be alert and move to the appropriate lane before reaching the bridge, according to MoDOT officials.

Crews will split traffic across the bridge with one lane going to the left and two lanes going to the right. Drivers heading to Illinois Route 3 or any exit in East St. Louis must use the right lane on eastbound I-64 as they approach the bridge.

The left lane on the Poplar Street Bridge has been closed since May. Crews will now close and begin replacing the surface on the second from the left lane. When the left lane reopens Tuesday afternoon, the work zone in the second from the left lane is what will cause the split.

This work is part of the ongoing effort to replace the surface on the bridge. The work on that lane is expected to last until mid-September.

This fall, crews will close the ramp from northbound I-55 to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge and two right lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge. Those closures are expected to last about five months. During that time, drivers will only be able to access the Poplar Street Bridge from I-64.