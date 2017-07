Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cason, founder of C3 Fitness , visits KPLR 11 News at Noon and has meteorologist Angela Hutti demonstrate four home exercises to help strengthen your glute and leg muscles.

Those exercises are: squat jumps, jump lunges, squat jumps into a leg kickout, and speed skaters.

Here's Cason's breakdown of sets and reps based on your fitness level:

Advanced: 4 sets, 12 reps

Intermediate: 3 sets, 10 reps

Beginner: 2 sets, 8 reps