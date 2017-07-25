Brazen thief steals from firehouse in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis fire chief is asking for the help from the public after someone stole from a south city fire house.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson is upset over the theft.

It’s upsetting and a lot of people who I talked to off camera agreed that its horrible someone would steal from people who spend their lives saving lives. ​

Monday evening at around 7:30 pm someone walked into Firehouse 23 at 6500 Michigan Avenue.

He asked if he could buy a soda.

The suspect ended up driving off with a firefighter's white Ford F-150 pickup and a paramedic's purse.

The purse was recovered in a nearby dumpster but... The expensive prescription medication was missing.

Fire chief Dennis Jenkerson said the suspect came in during a shift change...so firefighters and paramedics were busy and the suspect was able to slip away unchaperoned.

"St. Louis fire houses have been here forever they're our home away from home and for someone to come in and steal the belongings of the first responders who are providing a 24-hour service, that gets at you a little bit, " said Chief Jenkerson.

Chief Jenkerson says they will press charges if the suspect is located. But they have a very limited description of the suspect. Jenkerson is hoping the public will help by keeping an eye on firehouse while emergency crews are out on calls.