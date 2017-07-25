× Bi-State chair calls for Belmar to resign over MetroLink security

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A controversy over Metrolink security between the St. Louis County Police Department and the Bi-State Development Agency could be front and center before Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting. The issue has led to a call to oust St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.

The controversy is over security camera video from the North Hanley Metrolink station just off Interstate 70.

The St. Louis County Council is expected to consider a resolution which would call for an investigation into whether any county, state or federal laws were broken in this entire episode. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained the video through an open records request to Bi-State.

In the video, it appears St. Louis County police officers cover up a security camera in their break room at the Hanley Metrolnk station. The Post has also reported on accusations that county officers aren`t spending enough time walking platforms and riding trains.

St. Louis County has an agreement with Bi-State to supervise Metrolink security; Fox 2 News has reported about power struggles between the county police and Metro.

Former St. Louis Mayor Vince Schoemehl, who is now the chairman of Bi-State’s public safety committee, said county police have not made Metrolink safer. He wants Chief Belmar out, saying he should either resign or be fired.

But Belmar has no plans to leave. The chief calls all of this politically motivated and said there’s no good reason for a camera to be in a break room unless a suspect is being questioned there.

Belmar said he recently met with the head of Metro security and no concerns about the video were brought to his attention.

The St. Louis County Council meets at 6 p.m. in Clayton.