3-alarm fire breaks out at Arnold molding company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO – Around 8:30 pm Tuesday night a 3-alarm fire broke out at the Sinclair & Rush molding company in Arnold Missouri. Firefighters from the Rock Community Fire District responded to the blaze on Manufacturing Drive.

Ron Harder, with the Rock Community Fire District tells Fox2 that fire started in a large molding machine near an oven. The fire subsequently got into the duct work in the plant.

Employees tried to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful.

All of the employees in the plant were able to escape the fire, and no one was injured.

The fire was brought under control around 10 pm, with firefighters putting out hotspots.