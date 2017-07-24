Scouting volunteer helps thousands of kids after her children grow out of program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO - An Arnold woman didn't stop volunteering for the Scouts even though her children grew out of the program. Jen Barton has spent decades showing love to thousands of Girl and Boy Scouts.

The motto for both the Boy scouts and Girl scouts is "Be Prepared." But Jen Barton, a Scout Master and adviser for the Scouts' Venture Crew program, was not all prepared for what was about to happen. Her friend Cyndi Moore surprised her with the Fox 2 Pay It Forward Award, a $500 gift card from First Bank.

"What are you all doing here?" asked Jen Barton.

"Hi Jen on behalf of Fox 2 and First Bank I would like to give you $500 to Pay It Forward for all the hours that you spent mentoring and cheering on past present. I know there's going to be future Scouts," said Cyndi Moore.

Jen was surprised with the gift card as she finished her shift as a bus driver for St. Paul Lutheran School Early Learning Center in Des Peres. Some of her current and former Scouts were on hand for the surprise. Another Scout mom, Cyndi Moore nominated Jen for the award.

"She always finds time to fit all of the kids into her schedule somehow," Cyndi said. Jen believes she was put on earth to help children. "When you love what you do you find the time."

Jen has volunteered for more than 25 years with the Girl Scouts and is in her 12th year with the Boy Scouts. Even after he four children grew out of the Scouts she remained dedicated to the program.

"There's still a lot of kids our there and there a lot of kids that I can be there for and help. That's what I want for these kids. I'm going to be there for the parents that can't because they have to work or they have to take care of other children. I'm going to be there, and as far as I'm concerned ,I'll retire in Scouting," said Jen Barton.

This Pay It Forward award is brought to you by First Bank. If you would like to nominate a deserving person for the award look for the Pay It Forward page.