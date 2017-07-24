Police chase closes I-55 in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Police were chasing a suspect driving a black Hyundai Sonata on southbound I-55 in Jefferson County near Herculaneum. The Missouri Highway patrol reports that the chase started in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police say that they started chasing the vehicle after a carjacking at I-55 and I-270. Police started following the vehicle after the suspect flourished several guns. The chase went into Jefferson County.

The suspect's vehicle drove over stop-strips placed on the highway at mile-marker 176. The vehicle is stopped and there is a stand-off with police.

St. Louis County Police say that there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect fired at police after the vehicle drove over the stop strips. There are bullet holes visible in one St. Louis County cruiser. Police returned fire, hitting the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect may be wearing a bulletproof vest. It is not clear if the suspect survived the shootout with police. There has not been movement from the suspect's vehicle in some time. The SWAT team has moved in to assess the situation.

I-55 is closed at the 170 mile-maker is closed while police work the standoff. Traffic is backed up for miles. Police say the interstate will be shut down for several hours while officers complete their investigation. Check the latest road conditions here:FOX2Now.com/Traffic

Several vehicles were hit during the police pursuit. They have been taken to the QuikTrip in Herculaneum.

Police have not released any information about the suspect's description.