Florissant city worker accused of taking up-skirt pics; burglarizing homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant city employee has been charged for taking photos under women’s skirts and stealing undergarments from their homes.

59-year-old Ronald Pixley is charged with 3 counts of second degree burglary and invasion of privacy.

According to Florissant Police, a city hall employee noticed Pixley acting suspicious so she reported it to police on Friday. Police said during the investigation, Pixley confessed to taking pictures under the skirts of at least two female city hall employees since March 2016 and that he had unlawfully entered the homes of female city hall employees to steal their undergarments and other items.

Police recovered some of the stolen items.

They said the activity went on unnoticed for so long because the women had worked with Pixley for several years and grew familiar with him.

“Always be aware of your surroundings and be always suspicious of people and pay attention to what you are doing even people you've known for several years,” said Sgt. Andy Haarmann, with Florissant Police.

The City of Florissant fired Pixley upon learning of the investigation.

Police believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information on Pixley to call them at 314-831-7000.