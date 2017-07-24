Ameren repairing power outages in Missouri, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. _ Nearly 100,000 customers were without power across the St. Louis metro after a strong storm swept through the area late Saturday (July 22) and early Sunday (July 23). Ameren crews worked through the day Sunday, and more than 100 linemen from as far away as Oklahoma and Wisconsin will be arriving Monday morning (Jul. 24) to assist in the restoration efforts.

Ameren Missouri had more than 400 workers out yesterday restoring service. The company reached out to thousands of customers to let them know when their power would be back on.

Ameren Missouri crews used a drone and helicopter to assess the damage in the hardest hit areas of St. Charles and north St. Louis County.

At the height of the outages 55,000 customers lost power in Missouri, and 40,000 customers were without power in Illinois.

Nearly 500 wires came down in the metro east during the storm. Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operations center Sunday morning and had more than 500 employees and contractors working to restore service.

A spokesperson with Ameren Illinois said customers in the heavily damaged areas of Alton, Edwardsville and Maryville can expect to have power restored by Monday night. However, some areas with more extensive damage may not have power back on until Tuesday.

Patrick Smith, Vice President of Ameren Missouri, said customers in Missouri can expect to have service restored by 10 p.m. Monday.