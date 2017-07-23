× Heat and power outage force evacuation of seniors form assisted living center

ST. LOUIS – First responders were call a assisted living center Sunday morning after being called for persons stuck in an elevator. Upon arrival St. Louis Firefighters rescued 4 persons from an elevator.

During the rescue additional equipment was called to the scene went it was discovered that a power outage caused the elevator failure and loss of air-conditioning in the building.

The equipment and personnel were used to move 198 residents from hot rooms to a ground floor common area. But with the large number of residents in the common area, a generators being used to cool the area was insufficient.

The St. Louis Health Department ordered that the residents be moved to an adjacent building because of the heat. Some residents were taken home by family member s.