Damaging winds leave thousands without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES - Storms and damaging winds ripped through the area Sunday morning and knocked out power for thousands. There have been multiple reports of downed trees in St. Charles and in Lincoln County. At 370 Lakeside Park, a roof was ripped off of a garage and a camper was overturned. There were only minor injuries reported.

Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses in Missouri and 39,000 in Illinois were without power during the peak of the storms. Ameren crews are working to try to restore any remaining without power as quickly as possible, especially with the Excessive Heat Warning that is still in effect through Sunday evening.​