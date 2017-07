Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 5:50 pm Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Kealty Lane.

Police say the victim is a 10-year-old male who was shot in the head.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching the area for evidence and talking to residents in the area.

Homicide detectives are taking charge of the investigation.