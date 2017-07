Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis is preparing to host one of the biggest events of the year - the 2017 National Urban League Conference. It kicks off at the America's Center downtown, Wednesday July 26, 2017 and runs through, Saturday, July 29, 2017. The conference is free and open to the public. Tonight, on The Pulse of St. Louis, learn what the social service and civil rights organization is doing to empower the community.