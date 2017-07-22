Protests outside St. Louis Workhouse over jail conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Things got heated Friday evening at the St. Louis Workhouse between police and protestors.

Around 9:15 p.m., police in riot gear sprayed the crowd with pepper spray, trying to force protesters to leave the area. Police issued a final warning to protestors to disperse after things got out of hand.

Some folks were carried away and people started to put water in their eyes. That's when police pushed protestors back even further, all the way onto Hall Street.

This was a complete 180 from when the protest began at 7 p.m.

Protesters chanted "shut it down." They wanted the Medium Security Institution (commonly referred to as the St. Louis Workhouse) closed after reports of some inmates living in mold, without air conditioners, and a rodent problem.

When protesters initially got here, correctional officers started to go toward them but quickly turned around and let the protest commence.

The office of Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said they hope to get temporarily A/C units here by Monday. That could cost up to $40,000 per day.

You Paid For It reporter Elliott Davis, whose initial reporting has drawn widespread attention to the matter of jailhouse conditions, was outside the Workhouse Friday and filed this report from the field:

Meanwhile, Mayor Lyda Krewson's office issued the following statement about the conditions at the Workhouse: