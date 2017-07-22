Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health helps children struggling with emotional, mental and behavioral health issues. The center is a 6 million dollar health facility that offers various programs designed to help children heal. They provide a warm, kid friendly environment adorned with uplifting art. Many community members and dignitaries were on hand for the facility’s grand opening.

The Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health is located at 56-47 Delmar and provides services to children, ages 3 to 17, throughout the St. Louis area. For more information visit: https://lacyclay.house.gov/