Cross over accident kills 1 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – Missouri State Highway Patrol accident reconstruction is investigating a fatal accident in Franklin County.

The accident occurred on US 50 just east of Wildwood Ridge shortly before noon Saturday.

A report from the highway patrol states 2 vehicle were on US 50, one going eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the center lane and crashed head-on in the second vehicle.

The crash killed 35-year-old Eric J. Schroeder of House Springs Missouri. 58-year-old Eric A. Stanley was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.