Celebrate Life 5K this Sunday

ST. LOUIS - Mid-America Transplant helps with the organ and tissue donation process for a service area of 4.7 million people in eastern Missouri, southern Illinois, and northeast Arkansas. They also provide care for donors, transplant recipients and their families.

They're holding their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Celebrate Life 5K, on Sunday, July 3rd at 9:30am. Due to an overwhelming turn out for last year's walk, they’ve moved the location to Forest Park.

If you'd like to sign up, visit: https://www.midamericatransplant.org/