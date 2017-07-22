4 homeless persons attacked with hammer in abandoned school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday morning just north of downtown St. Louis 4 homeless people were beaten with a hammer as they slept in an abandoned school building.

Police say a homeless woman was critically injured in the attack, as someone allegedly beat her in the head with a hammer.

Authorities say the woman was inside the school with three other homeless men who were also hurt.

Fox 2 has been this all happened around 10:30 am this morning.

A witness spoke to Derrion Henderson, saying he saw the people coming out of the school bloody on stretchers.

All of them were taken to a hospital.

Again, we`re told the woman is in critical condition, but police are not releasing the conditions on the men involved.

Our friends at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that homicide detectives were called to handle this investigation.

There`s no word right now on if police have any suspect in custody right now.

