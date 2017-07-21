× Steve Martin asks Twitter where this St. Louis view is from; Responses range from sad to hilarious

ST. LOUIS — Steve Martin and Martin Short played the Fabulous FOX Theatre Thursday night. The show, called “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” included stand-up, and conversations about their lives in show business. A tweet sent from Steve Martin’s hotel room before the show is going viral.

Martin posted an image of the view from his hotel room at 10:52am. The caption states, “Where am I! This is not a contest, I actually need to know.”

That tweet generated nearly 1,000 comments. That is a more interaction than a typical post in his Twitter feed. Although, he does have 8.6 million followers.

Where am I! This is not a contest, I actually need to know. pic.twitter.com/dql2CsC2c5 — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) July 20, 2017

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says the view from Steve Matin’s room was from Lumiere Place Casino downtown, facing north.

Martin’s Twitter followers decided to have a little fun with the tweet:

Clearly Chernobyl. The good news is you'll get glowing reviews. — Sean Montgomery (@gomery) July 20, 2017

The Gov't: We did it. This is the rundowniest we can get it. Also The Gov't: Hold my beer. — Driving Miss Baby (@TVsKevinLanigan) July 20, 2017

Looks bleak and miserable. Cleveland? — Jason Fury (@Furyus01) July 20, 2017

Hate to say it, but it looks like East Berlin in the late '70s. You may want to find a current newspaper. Maybe invest in Apple. Good luck! — Richard Green (@rtgreen8972) July 20, 2017

1971. — Christopher Paul (@cpaul512) July 20, 2017

Hmm Fluorescent Chemtrails, I'd say Area 54 — Windell Mask (@WindellMask) July 20, 2017