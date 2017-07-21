Officer-involved shooting in north city; suspect killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police scrambled to a north city neighborhood late Thursday night for an officer-involved shooting.

The incident occurred just before 8:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Laura; that's in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

According to Lt. Colonel Lawrence O'Toole, the interim police chief, officers spotted a vehicle tied to a case of assault on a law enforcement officer from the night before. The officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle near Natural Bridge and Goodfellow. Two people in the vehicle attempted to flee.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, O'Toole said. Police chased after this individual and twice attempted to subdue the suspect with a Taser. A struggle ensued and the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at an officer. One of the other officers fired several shots at the armed suspect, killing him. The officer who fired the shots is an 11-year veteran of the force and 35 years-old, O'Toole said.

The other suspect remains on the loose.

No officers were seriously injured.