How outdoor workers beat the heat

38.592552 -90.357339

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The summer swelter has many staying indoors. But a few people have no choice but to work out in the extreme weather. Some jobs require many to work outdoors on a triple digit day like Thursday. Road crews, roofers, and lawn care specialists. They're just a few of the people that have to deal with the oppressive heat.