Downtown St. Louis water main break disrupts air conditioning during heat wave

ST. LOUIS — An early morning water main break in downtown St. Louis is creating some unusual problems for residents and businesses. Some of the buildings in the area heated up as a result of the break.

The water main break caused the water pressure in the area to drop. Cooling towers in several downtown buildings are not working properly and can't keep the buildings cool.

The city of St. Louis Water Division is working to restore water pressure in the buildings and adjusting pressure in other parts of the city to compensate for the main break.

Several residents on Washington Avenue said their buildings lost air conditioning since they lost water. The St. Patrick's Center also had to shut down Friday.