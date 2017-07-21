Crews work to repair water main break at 13th, Convention Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Crews are working to fix a water main break at 13th Street and Convention Plaza in downtown St. Louis early Friday morning (July 20). The road buckled and water could be seen flowing out of the break.

Water is flowing from the source east down Convention Plz. to N. Tucker Boulevard, then north on Tucker Blvd. to Biddle St.

The area is serviced by the City of St. Louis Water. A crew set up street barriers on either side of the break on 13th St. Workers could also be seen at Locust St. and Tucker Blvd.

St. Patrick Center is closed Friday due to the water main break. A spokesperson tells Fox 2 the building has no water so staff and clients are unable to enter the building due to fire code. St. Patrick Center is accepting donations of bottled water and sandwiches from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the building's back dock. The staff will also be working with the city and other shelters to find alternative places for their clients to go to escape the dangerous heat.

A spokesperson with Missouri American Water said the extreme heat may to blame for several recent water main breaks in its service area. A crew was working on a big break Thursday in Oakland that impacted several home and businesses.

The spokesperson said the breaks are caused by high pressure in the pipes from an increased demand for water combined with the ground contracting from the heat.