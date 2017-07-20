O’Fallon, Illinois children killed in accident south of Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - The community is coming together to support a young O'Fallon, Illinois family struck by tragedy.

According to Indiana State Police, a semi-truck crashed into the family's van on Interstate 70 on Tuesday, about 60 miles Southwest of Indianapolis.

Christina Bereda and her three young children were inside the van. Authorities said she and her 3-year-old son, Jordan, received minor injuries and were flown to an Indianapolis hospital. Her two other children, 5-year-old Brennen and 1-year-old Finley, died in the crash.

Police said Bereda had slowed down for a highway construction zone just before the semi slammed into the family's van, causing it to collide with another semi.

A friend of the family has started a crowd funding donation page. It has raised more than the goal of $40,000 in less than 48 hours.

The Bereda family are members of St. Clare Catholic Church in O'Fallon and their 5-year-old son was signed up to start kindergarten at St. Clare's School in the fall.

According to the Belleville News Democrat, the family recently moved to the metro east from Ohio.