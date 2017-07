Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a south St. Louis gas station. It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. at Shell located on Grand and Alberta.

According to police, the victim exited his vehicle to pay for his gas when he noticed someone in his car. Moments later, he was shot multiple times by the person who fled the scene.

The man was able to get back into his car and drive to an area hospital for help.

He is listed in stable condition.